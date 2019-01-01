Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $53.00 expecting LNW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.38% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Light & Wonder maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Light & Wonder, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Light & Wonder was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Light & Wonder (LNW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $65.00 to $53.00. The current price Light & Wonder (LNW) is trading at is $52.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
