QQQ
â€“â€“%
DIA
â€“â€“%
SPY
â€“â€“%
TLT
â€“â€“%
GLD
â€“â€“%
BTC/USD
â€“â€“%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
â€“â€“%
DIA
â€“â€“%
SPY
â€“â€“%
TLT
â€“â€“%
GLD
â€“â€“%
BTC/USD
â€“â€“%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/153K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.65 - 12.88
Mkt Cap
340.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.3
Shares
29.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 11:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 5:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 2:03PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 5:23PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Landec Corp designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets, and license technology applications to partners. It has two proprietary polymer technology platforms, Intelimer polymers, and hyaluronan biopolymers. The company also sells specialty packaged branded Eat Smart and GreenLine and private label fresh-cut vegetables and whole produce to retailers, club stores, and foodservice operators. Its segments are Curation Foods segment, the Lifecore segment, and the Other. It derives key revenue from the Packaged fresh vegetable segment which includes the marketing and packing of specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The company has the business presence in US and other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.250 -0.2100
REV42.930M43.452M522.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Landec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landec (LNDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Landec's (LNDC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Landec (LNDC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) was reported by Roth Capital on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting LNDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.32% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Landec (LNDC)?

A

The stock price for Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) is $11.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landec (LNDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landec.

Q

When is Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) reporting earnings?

A

Landecâ€™s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.

Q

Is Landec (LNDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landec.

Q

What sector and industry does Landec (LNDC) operate in?

A

Landec is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.