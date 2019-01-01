Landec Corp designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets, and license technology applications to partners. It has two proprietary polymer technology platforms, Intelimer polymers, and hyaluronan biopolymers. The company also sells specialty packaged branded Eat Smart and GreenLine and private label fresh-cut vegetables and whole produce to retailers, club stores, and foodservice operators. Its segments are Curation Foods segment, the Lifecore segment, and the Other. It derives key revenue from the Packaged fresh vegetable segment which includes the marketing and packing of specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The company has the business presence in US and other countries.