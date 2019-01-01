QQQ
Lomiko Metals Inc is a people-first company whose mission is to manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals for a solution in North America. It is developing La Loutre graphite deposit, located near northwest of Montreal, and Bourier lithium project, located in the James Bay region of Quebec in Canada's lithium triangle that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

Lomiko Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lomiko Metals (OTCQB: LMRMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lomiko Metals's (LMRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lomiko Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lomiko Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Lomiko Metals (LMRMF)?

A

The stock price for Lomiko Metals (OTCQB: LMRMF) is $0.0555 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:30:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lomiko Metals.

Q

When is Lomiko Metals (OTCQB:LMRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Lomiko Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lomiko Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) operate in?

A

Lomiko Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.