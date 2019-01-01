|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
|0.020
|0.0100
|REV
|61.570M
|62.885M
|1.315M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Limelight Networks’s space includes: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET).
The latest price target for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) was reported by Truist Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting LLNW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.67% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) is $3.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Limelight Networks.
Limelight Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Limelight Networks.
Limelight Networks is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.