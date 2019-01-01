QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
7.8K/1.9M
Div / Yield
52 Wk
2.3 - 4.51
Mkt Cap
506.6M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
135.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Limelight Networks Inc provides a content delivery network and value-added services, that help content owners improve streaming quality, download speeds, and advertising capabilities. It owns a network of servers that help control the performance and quality of users watching videos and using websites on fixed and mobile networks. Its solution includes Realtime Streaming, IoT and Edge Compute, File Distribution, Web Content Delivery, Live Video, and others. Its product portfolio includes content and video delivery, edge cloud, cloud security, origin storage, and others. Geographically, the company operates in three geographic areas namely the Americas which is the key revenue driver, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.020 0.0100
REV61.570M62.885M1.315M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Limelight Networks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Limelight Networks (LLNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Limelight Networks's (LLNW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Limelight Networks (LLNW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) was reported by Truist Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting LLNW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.67% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Limelight Networks (LLNW)?

A

The stock price for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) is $3.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Limelight Networks (LLNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Limelight Networks.

Q

When is Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) reporting earnings?

A

Limelight Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Limelight Networks (LLNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Limelight Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Limelight Networks (LLNW) operate in?

A

Limelight Networks is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.