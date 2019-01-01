ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Landmark Land
(OTCEM:LLND)
0.0004
00
At close: Aug 27
15 minutes delayed

Landmark Land (OTC:LLND), Dividends

Landmark Land issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Landmark Land generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 22, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Landmark Land Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Landmark Land (LLND) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landmark Land.

Q
What date did I need to own Landmark Land (LLND) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landmark Land (LLND). The last dividend payout was on September 6, 2005 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Landmark Land (LLND) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landmark Land (LLND). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on September 6, 2005

Q
What is the dividend yield for Landmark Land (OTCEM:LLND)?
A

The most current yield for Landmark Land (LLND) is 0.00% and is payable next on September 6, 2005

Browse dividends on all stocks.