Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/57.2K
Div / Yield
0.02/2.47%
52 Wk
0.5 - 0.77
Mkt Cap
53.3B
Payout Ratio
8.77
Open
-
P/E
8.49
EPS
0.03
Shares
71B
Outstanding
Lloyds is a retail and commercial bank headquartered in the United Kingdom. The bank operates via three business segments: retail, commercial banking, and insurance and wealth. In retail, Lloyds offers primarily mortgages (66% of loan portfolio), credit cards, and current accounts to its customers. Its commercial banking operation provides lending, transaction banking, working capital management, and debt capital market services to large corporates and financial institutions in the U.K. Insurance and wealth rounds out the product lineup with life and property insurance as well as pension solutions and high-net-worth asset-management services.

Lloyds Banking Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lloyds Banking Group (LLDTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lloyds Banking Group (OTCPK: LLDTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lloyds Banking Group's (LLDTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lloyds Banking Group.

Q

What is the target price for Lloyds Banking Group (LLDTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lloyds Banking Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Lloyds Banking Group (LLDTF)?

A

The stock price for Lloyds Banking Group (OTCPK: LLDTF) is $0.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:01:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lloyds Banking Group (LLDTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lloyds Banking Group.

Q

When is Lloyds Banking Group (OTCPK:LLDTF) reporting earnings?

A

Lloyds Banking Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lloyds Banking Group (LLDTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lloyds Banking Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Lloyds Banking Group (LLDTF) operate in?

A

Lloyds Banking Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.