Lookers PLC operates car dealerships in the United Kingdom. It offers aftermarket parts distribution services for customer vehicles. The company offers sales, service, and parts of agricultural construction machinery, and it has leasing services operating in the U.K. and Ireland. Its only segment is motor distribution. The company serves various brands such as Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Dacia, Honda, and others.

Lookers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lookers (LKKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lookers (OTCPK: LKKRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lookers's (LKKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lookers.

Q

What is the target price for Lookers (LKKRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lookers

Q

Current Stock Price for Lookers (LKKRF)?

A

The stock price for Lookers (OTCPK: LKKRF) is $0.976062 last updated Fri May 28 2021 16:50:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lookers (LKKRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is Lookers (OTCPK:LKKRF) reporting earnings?

A

Lookers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lookers (LKKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lookers.

Q

What sector and industry does Lookers (LKKRF) operate in?

A

Lookers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.