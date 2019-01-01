QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co is an American biopharmaceutical company. The company's main activity is the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies that improve patients' life-threatening conditions. The company's portfolio consists of an angiotensin II formulation, which regulates blood pressure; a formulation of hepcidin, an endogenous peptide hormone that regulates iron metabolism; and an antibiotic approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are La Jolla Pharmaceutical's (LJPC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 26, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LJPC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)?

A

The stock price for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) is $3.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) reporting earnings?

A

La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) operate in?

A

La Jolla Pharmaceutical is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.