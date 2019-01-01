La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co is an American biopharmaceutical company. The company's main activity is the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies that improve patients' life-threatening conditions. The company's portfolio consists of an angiotensin II formulation, which regulates blood pressure; a formulation of hepcidin, an endogenous peptide hormone that regulates iron metabolism; and an antibiotic approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.