Vision Marine Inks Joint Development Agreement With Weismann Marine
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 1:48pm   Comments
  • Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) has signed a joint development agreement with Weismann Marine LLC to design and develop a lower unit assembly for its E-Motion 180 HP outboard propulsion system. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The parties intend to design an operational prototype for a lower unit designated "MK5", which will reduce power loss through the gear system, reduce hydrodynamic drag, and mitigate operational gear noise.
  • Weismann Marine will design, develop, procure materials, and produce lower unit prototypes for testing and evaluation.
  • The lower unit assembly, when completed, will be incorporated into the E-Motion powertrain through the agreement announced October 2021 with Linamar Corp (OTC: LIMAF) subsidiary McLaren Engineering. 
  • Price Action: VMAR shares are trading higher by 17.2% at $5.45 on the last check Friday.

