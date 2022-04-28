QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Linamar Expands Agriculture Portfolio Via Salford Group Acquisition For C$260M

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 3:47 PM | 1 min read
  • GenNx360 Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, has agreed to sell its portfolio company, Salford Group, a manufacturer of tillage and crop nutrition application equipment, to Linamar Corp LNR LIMAF for C$260 million.
  • The acquisition will expand Linamar's agriculture portfolio. Following the acquisition, Salford Group will continue to leverage its established manufacturing and distribution network to sell products under the Salford brand.
  • Linamar intends to use funds available through its existing credit facilities to complete the transaction. It held C$928.4 million in cash and C$957.5 million available cash on credit facilities as of Q4-end.
  • Linamar expects the purchase to close during the second quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: LNR shares are trading higher by 5.51% at C$51.91 on TSX, and LIMAF is higher by 4.74% at $40.43 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaM&ANews