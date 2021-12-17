Vision Marine Technologies Adds COO Role To Chief Technology Officer Xavier Montagne
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) has appointed Xavier Montagne, its Chief Technology Officer, to the additional role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
- Montagne has been a visionary regarding the design and building of the company's first-generation fully electric propulsion system, E-Motion 180e.
- Montagne has been responsible for direct involvement with the engineers from McLaren Engineering, a division of Linamar Corp (OTC: LIMAF).
- The company also stated Patrick Bobby, co-founder, and Director, will move to a newly created role as head of the Performance & Special Projects division.
- Price Action: VMAR shares closed lower by 0.72% at $5.53 on Thursday.
