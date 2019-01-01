aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
aTyr Pharma Questions & Answers
When is aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) reporting earnings?
aTyr Pharma (LIFE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)?
The Actual EPS was $-7.14, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were aTyr Pharma’s (NASDAQ:LIFE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
