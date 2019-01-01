aTyr Pharma Inc is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its focus is on the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. It's lead clinical product candidate, ATYR1923, is a selective modulator of Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) that downregulates both the innate and adaptive immune responses in inflammatory disease states. It is developing ATYR1923 as a potential disease-modifying therapy for patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), a group of rare immune-mediated disorders that cause progressive fibrosis of the lung interstitium and remain a high unmet medical need.