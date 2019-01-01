QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
8.5K/176.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.5 - 13.1
Mkt Cap
139.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.42
Shares
27.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 2:10PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 2:42PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 5:25AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 3:04PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 12:34PM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 2:47PM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 4:02PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
aTyr Pharma Inc is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its focus is on the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. It's lead clinical product candidate, ATYR1923, is a selective modulator of Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) that downregulates both the innate and adaptive immune responses in inflammatory disease states. It is developing ATYR1923 as a potential disease-modifying therapy for patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), a group of rare immune-mediated disorders that cause progressive fibrosis of the lung interstitium and remain a high unmet medical need.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

aTyr Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy aTyr Pharma (LIFE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are aTyr Pharma's (LIFE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for aTyr Pharma (LIFE) stock?

A

The latest price target for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting LIFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.69% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for aTyr Pharma (LIFE)?

A

The stock price for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) is $5.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does aTyr Pharma (LIFE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for aTyr Pharma.

Q

When is aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) reporting earnings?

A

aTyr Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is aTyr Pharma (LIFE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for aTyr Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does aTyr Pharma (LIFE) operate in?

A

aTyr Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.