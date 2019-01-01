QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/115.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
4.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
62.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software

Analyst Ratings

Life On Earth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Life On Earth (LFER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Life On Earth (OTCPK: LFER) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Life On Earth's (LFER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Life On Earth.

Q

What is the target price for Life On Earth (LFER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Life On Earth

Q

Current Stock Price for Life On Earth (LFER)?

A

The stock price for Life On Earth (OTCPK: LFER) is $0.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:43:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Life On Earth (LFER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Life On Earth.

Q

When is Life On Earth (OTCPK:LFER) reporting earnings?

A

Life On Earth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Life On Earth (LFER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Life On Earth.

Q

What sector and industry does Life On Earth (LFER) operate in?

A

Life On Earth is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.