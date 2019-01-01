Leju Hldgs (NYSE:LEJU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 31
EPS
$-0.720
Quarterly Revenue
$233M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Leju Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Leju Hldgs (NYSE:LEJU) reporting earnings?
Leju Hldgs (LEJU) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Leju Hldgs (NYSE:LEJU)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $-0.13.
What were Leju Hldgs’s (NYSE:LEJU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $68.3M, which beat the estimate of $64.2M.
