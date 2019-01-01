ñol

Leju Hldgs
(NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one Ordinary share recently split on Friday, May 20, 2022 with a ratio of 1:10
4.005
-0.025[-0.62%]
Last update: 1:34PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.87 - 4.16
52 Week High/Low0.28 - 5.63
Open / Close3.87 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 13.7M
Vol / Avg.9.6K / 319K
Mkt Cap54.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.4
Total Float-

Leju Hldgs (NYSE:LEJU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Leju Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 31

EPS

$-0.720

Quarterly Revenue

$233M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Leju Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Leju Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Leju Hldgs (NYSE:LEJU) reporting earnings?
A

Leju Hldgs (LEJU) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Leju Hldgs (NYSE:LEJU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $-0.13.

Q
What were Leju Hldgs’s (NYSE:LEJU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $68.3M, which beat the estimate of $64.2M.

