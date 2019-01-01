Lehman Brothers Hldgs Cap (OTC:LEHLQ), Dividends

Lehman Brothers Hldgs Cap issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lehman Brothers Hldgs Cap generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Lehman Brothers Hldgs Cap. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on July 31, 2008.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lehman Brothers Hldgs Cap (LEHLQ). The last dividend payout was on July 31, 2008 and was $0.40
There are no upcoming dividends for Lehman Brothers Hldgs Cap (LEHLQ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on July 31, 2008
Lehman Brothers Hldgs Cap has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lehman Brothers Hldgs Cap (LEHLQ) was $0.40 and was paid out next on July 31, 2008.
Browse dividends on all stocks.