QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/107.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.46 - 10
Mkt Cap
383.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Landcadia Holdings II Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Landcadia Holdings IV Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landcadia Holdings IV (LCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ: LCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Landcadia Holdings IV's (LCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Landcadia Holdings IV.

Q

What is the target price for Landcadia Holdings IV (LCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Landcadia Holdings IV

Q

Current Stock Price for Landcadia Holdings IV (LCA)?

A

The stock price for Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ: LCA) is $9.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landcadia Holdings IV (LCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landcadia Holdings IV.

Q

When is Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) reporting earnings?

A

Landcadia Holdings IV’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Landcadia Holdings IV (LCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landcadia Holdings IV.

Q

What sector and industry does Landcadia Holdings IV (LCA) operate in?

A

Landcadia Holdings IV is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.