Lazydays Hldgs (NASDAQ:LAZY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lazydays Hldgs
Lazydays Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lazydays Hldgs (NASDAQ: LAZY) was reported by Truist Securities on March 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting LAZY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.58% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lazydays Hldgs (NASDAQ: LAZY) was provided by Truist Securities, and Lazydays Hldgs maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lazydays Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lazydays Hldgs was filed on March 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lazydays Hldgs (LAZY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $24.00. The current price Lazydays Hldgs (LAZY) is trading at is $15.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
