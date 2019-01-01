QQQ
New Carolin Gold Corp is a Canadian resource exploration and development company. It holds an interest in the Ladner Gold Project located in southwestern British Columbia.

New Carolin Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Carolin Gold (LADFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Carolin Gold (OTC: LADFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Carolin Gold's (LADFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Carolin Gold.

Q

What is the target price for New Carolin Gold (LADFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Carolin Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for New Carolin Gold (LADFF)?

A

The stock price for New Carolin Gold (OTC: LADFF) is $0.0701 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 18:32:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Carolin Gold (LADFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Carolin Gold.

Q

When is New Carolin Gold (OTC:LADFF) reporting earnings?

A

New Carolin Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Carolin Gold (LADFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Carolin Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does New Carolin Gold (LADFF) operate in?

A

New Carolin Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.