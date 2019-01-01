QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/32.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 1.48
Mkt Cap
5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
60.6M
Outstanding
Startech Labs Inc was in the business of the creation and development of utility/entertainment apps for Google's Android and Apple's iOS platforms, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Analog Nest Technologies, Inc. It then disposed of its mobile application company subsidiary, Analog Nest. Currently, it is evaluating future business opportunities.

Startech Labs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Startech Labs (LAAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Startech Labs (OTCPK: LAAB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Startech Labs's (LAAB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Startech Labs.

Q

What is the target price for Startech Labs (LAAB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Startech Labs

Q

Current Stock Price for Startech Labs (LAAB)?

A

The stock price for Startech Labs (OTCPK: LAAB) is $0.083 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:38:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Startech Labs (LAAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Startech Labs.

Q

When is Startech Labs (OTCPK:LAAB) reporting earnings?

A

Startech Labs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Startech Labs (LAAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Startech Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Startech Labs (LAAB) operate in?

A

Startech Labs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.