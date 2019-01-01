ñol

Kawasaki Heavy Industries
(OTCPK:KWHIY)
7.846
-0.094[-1.18%]
At close: May 27
7.36
-0.4860[-6.19%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low7.85 - 7.9
52 Week High/Low6.57 - 9.87
Open / Close7.9 / 7.85
Float / Outstanding- / 419.7M
Vol / Avg.2.1K / 1.3K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E219.03
50d Avg. Price7.31
Div / Yield0.07/0.89%
Payout Ratio171.82
EPS6.65
Total Float-

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTC:KWHIY), Dividends

Kawasaki Heavy Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kawasaki Heavy Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 30, 2005
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Q
What date did I need to own Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY). The last dividend payout was on July 13, 2006 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on July 13, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCPK:KWHIY)?
A

The most current yield for Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 13, 2006

