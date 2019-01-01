Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd is a diversified industrial company serving land, sea, and air markets. It produces heavy machinery, including multiple land vehicles, large tankers, submarines, energy systems, and aerospace equipment. In addition, the company works to produce environmental plants, industrial plants, precision machinery, robots, and infrastructure equipment. One aspect of the company focuses on manufacturing motorcycles under its well-known Kawasaki brand. Another focus and revenue generator is the division geared towards manufacturing commercial aircraft and jet engines. Sales generated in Asia account for the majority of total revenue, but the company does have a presence in the Americas and Europe.