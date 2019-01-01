QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd is a diversified industrial company serving land, sea, and air markets. It produces heavy machinery, including multiple land vehicles, large tankers, submarines, energy systems, and aerospace equipment. In addition, the company works to produce environmental plants, industrial plants, precision machinery, robots, and infrastructure equipment. One aspect of the company focuses on manufacturing motorcycles under its well-known Kawasaki brand. Another focus and revenue generator is the division geared towards manufacturing commercial aircraft and jet engines. Sales generated in Asia account for the majority of total revenue, but the company does have a presence in the Americas and Europe.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCPK: KWHIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kawasaki Heavy Industries's (KWHIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY)?

A

The stock price for Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCPK: KWHIY) is $7.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:02:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2006 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCPK:KWHIY) reporting earnings?

A

Kawasaki Heavy Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) operate in?

A

Kawasaki Heavy Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.