Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Kidville Inc operates upscale facilities catering to young children and their families. The company offers a range of fun classes and programs designed by early childhood development specialists. Its offering includes gym, music, dance, art, cooking and enrichment classes. In addition, the company offers preschool alternative programs, camps, parenting seminars and open play alternative.

Kidville Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kidville (KVIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kidville (OTCEM: KVIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kidville's (KVIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kidville.

Q

What is the target price for Kidville (KVIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kidville

Q

Current Stock Price for Kidville (KVIL)?

A

The stock price for Kidville (OTCEM: KVIL) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:56:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kidville (KVIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kidville.

Q

When is Kidville (OTCEM:KVIL) reporting earnings?

A

Kidville does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kidville (KVIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kidville.

Q

What sector and industry does Kidville (KVIL) operate in?

A

Kidville is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.