ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS)
(NYSE:KTN)
29.2763
-0.4137[-1.39%]
At close: May 27
32.73
3.4537[11.80%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT

Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) (NYSE:KTN), Dividends

Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.41%

Annual Dividend

$2.0513

Last Dividend

Jun 29, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) (KTN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.03 on July 2, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) (KTN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) (KTN). The last dividend payout was on July 2, 2018 and was $1.03

Q
How much per share is the next Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) (KTN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) (KTN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.03 on July 2, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) (NYSE:KTN)?
A

Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) (KTN) was $1.03 and was paid out next on July 2, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.