King Resources
(OTCPK:KRFG)
0.0013
00
At close: May 27
0.0029
0.0016[123.08%]
After Hours: 9:04AM EDT
Day High/Low0 - 0
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.03
Open / Close0 / 0
Float / Outstanding- / 4.8B
Vol / Avg.432.9K / 4.7M
Mkt Cap6.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

King Resources (OTC:KRFG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

King Resources reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$193K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of King Resources using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

King Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is King Resources (OTCPK:KRFG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for King Resources

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for King Resources (OTCPK:KRFG)?
A

There are no earnings for King Resources

Q
What were King Resources’s (OTCPK:KRFG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for King Resources

