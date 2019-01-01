QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
King Resources Inc is a shell company.

King Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy King Resources (KRFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of King Resources (OTCPK: KRFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are King Resources's (KRFG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for King Resources.

Q

What is the target price for King Resources (KRFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for King Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for King Resources (KRFG)?

A

The stock price for King Resources (OTCPK: KRFG) is $0.0018 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does King Resources (KRFG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for King Resources.

Q

When is King Resources (OTCPK:KRFG) reporting earnings?

A

King Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is King Resources (KRFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for King Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does King Resources (KRFG) operate in?

A

King Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.