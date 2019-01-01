Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Katapult Holdings
Katapult Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ: KPLT) was reported by Loop Capital on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting KPLT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -29.08% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ: KPLT) was provided by Loop Capital, and Katapult Holdings downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Katapult Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Katapult Holdings was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Katapult Holdings (KPLT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $5.00 to $1.00. The current price Katapult Holdings (KPLT) is trading at is $1.41, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.