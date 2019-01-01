QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd operates a chartered accounting business which assists small and medium enterprises, private business owners and high net worth individuals to manage their accounting, taxation, audit, and wealth management activities. The company's operating segment include Accounting and Other services. It generates maximum revenue from the Accounting segment. The Accounting segment includes accounting and taxation services, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audits, business structuring, bookkeeping, and all other accounting related services. Other services segment includes financial broking services, wealth management, corporate advisory, investment office, and all other non-accounting services.

Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs (KPGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: KPGHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs's (KPGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs (KPGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs (KPGHF)?

A

The stock price for Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: KPGHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs (KPGHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs (OTCPK:KPGHF) reporting earnings?

A

Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs (KPGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs (KPGHF) operate in?

A

Kelly Partners Gr Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.