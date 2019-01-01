Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd operates a chartered accounting business which assists small and medium enterprises, private business owners and high net worth individuals to manage their accounting, taxation, audit, and wealth management activities. The company's operating segment include Accounting and Other services. It generates maximum revenue from the Accounting segment. The Accounting segment includes accounting and taxation services, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audits, business structuring, bookkeeping, and all other accounting related services. Other services segment includes financial broking services, wealth management, corporate advisory, investment office, and all other non-accounting services.