KOSE Corp is a cosmetics manufacturer, manufacturing both prestige brands and affordable products. The company markets its products through the Kose brand and through individual brands. The portfolio is divided in three divisions: high-prestige, prestige, and unexpensive toiletries. The high-prestige brands, sold mainly at specialty cosmetics stores and department stores, are Infinity Kose, Predia, Decorte, and Jill Stuart. The prestige brands are Esprique, Astablanc, and Sekkisei, and are offered though a wide range of distribution channels, from specialty cosmetics stores to mass retailers. The toiletries division offers shampoo and conditioners through mass retailers, convenience stores, and drugstores.

KOSE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KOSE (KOSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KOSE (OTCPK: KOSCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KOSE's (KOSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KOSE.

Q

What is the target price for KOSE (KOSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KOSE

Q

Current Stock Price for KOSE (KOSCF)?

A

The stock price for KOSE (OTCPK: KOSCF) is $111 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:35:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KOSE (KOSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KOSE.

Q

When is KOSE (OTCPK:KOSCF) reporting earnings?

A

KOSE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KOSE (KOSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KOSE.

Q

What sector and industry does KOSE (KOSCF) operate in?

A

KOSE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.