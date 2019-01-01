QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.93
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
45M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 3:03PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 7:45AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Resonate Blends Inc is a cannabis/hemp-based holding company. It is focused on a vertically integrated and valued-added Wellness and Lifestyle brand.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Resonate Blends Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resonate Blends (KOAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resonate Blends (OTCQB: KOAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Resonate Blends's (KOAN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Resonate Blends.

Q

What is the target price for Resonate Blends (KOAN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Resonate Blends

Q

Current Stock Price for Resonate Blends (KOAN)?

A

The stock price for Resonate Blends (OTCQB: KOAN) is $0.12505 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:12:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resonate Blends (KOAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Resonate Blends.

Q

When is Resonate Blends (OTCQB:KOAN) reporting earnings?

A

Resonate Blends does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Resonate Blends (KOAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resonate Blends.

Q

What sector and industry does Resonate Blends (KOAN) operate in?

A

Resonate Blends is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.