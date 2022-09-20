Resonate Blends To Acquire California-Based Cannabis Edibles Brand Kaneh

Resonate Blends, Inc.’s KOAN board of directors has approved a plan to move forward on the acquisition of Iron Summit Distribution, Inc., a California corporation pending the execution of definitive agreements, obtaining the required corporate approvals and other matters.

Iron Summit is the creator of the Kaneh Co. brand, a gourmet line of cannabis-infused chocolates, brownies, cookies, truffles, solventless gummies and a variety of other edibles.

Resonate expects the closing to occur in the first week of October – and once completed, will combine the Koan Cordials along with the products under the Kaneh Co. brand. The acquisition also provides Resonate a kitchen in Southern California to further innovate the Kaneh Co. family of products, enhance Koan product development, increase third-party manufacturing capabilities and promote the buildout of its planned ‘Innovation Center.

In 2021, ISD achieved revenues of more than $3 million dollars between their own brand and white label manufacturing, and it has plans to scale its operations with an aggressive revenue road map presented through 2023.

Resonate will provide a detailed announcement of the terms and conditions of the acquisition, which will outline the combined synergies, core capabilities, nationwide expansion strategies and overall plan to increase revenues through 2023.

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

