Woody Harrelson's Cannabis Dispensary And Lounge Now Offering Koan Cordials

Resonate Blends, Inc. KOAN announced that Koan Cordials will now be available at The Woods dispensary and Lounge in West Hollywood.

“This is absolutely the perfect location for our Koan Cordial family of products,” stated Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. “Our products were designed for wellness focused, intentional users and what better place to set one’s intention than the Zen-influenced, natural environment of The Woods. The word “Koan”, after all, is a Zen term meaning a paradox on the path to enlightenment.”

“We have seen that The Woods co-founder, Woody Harrelson, shares our mission which is to provide quality, effect-focused, life enhancing cannabis products rather the highest THC for the dollar,” continued Selzer.

Koan Cordials are 100% plant-based, vegan, sugar-free, all-natural, and can be ingested as a shot or mixed with any drink of the consumer’s choice. Koan Cordials are available in seven experiences: Calm, Create, Delight, Love, Play, Wonder and Sleep in convenient, discrete single-serving singles and cost effective multi-serve bottles.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

Related News