K92 Mining (OTC:KNTNF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for K92 Mining (OTCQX: KNTNF) was reported by Stifel on February 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting KNTNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.59% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for K92 Mining (OTCQX: KNTNF) was provided by Stifel, and K92 Mining their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of K92 Mining, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for K92 Mining was filed on February 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest K92 Mining (KNTNF) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price K92 Mining (KNTNF) is trading at is $7.67, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
