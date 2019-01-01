ñol

K92 Mining
(OTCQX:KNTNF)
6.99
0.14[2.04%]
At close: May 27
5.8034
-1.1866[-16.98%]
After Hours: 4:24PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.79 - 7.03
52 Week High/Low4.42 - 8.33
Open / Close6.89 / 6.99
Float / Outstanding- / 225M
Vol / Avg.53K / 104.2K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E40.29
50d Avg. Price6.98
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

K92 Mining (OTC:KNTNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

K92 Mining reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$52.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of K92 Mining using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

K92 Mining Questions & Answers

Q
When is K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for K92 Mining

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF)?
A

There are no earnings for K92 Mining

Q
What were K92 Mining’s (OTCQX:KNTNF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for K92 Mining

