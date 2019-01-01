ñol

Keller Manufacturing
(OTCPK:KMFI)
0.09
00
At close: May 26
15 minutes delayed

Keller Manufacturing (OTC:KMFI), Dividends

Keller Manufacturing issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Keller Manufacturing generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 9, 2003
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Keller Manufacturing Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Keller Manufacturing (KMFI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keller Manufacturing. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on May 19, 2003.

Q
What date did I need to own Keller Manufacturing (KMFI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keller Manufacturing (KMFI). The last dividend payout was on May 19, 2003 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next Keller Manufacturing (KMFI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keller Manufacturing (KMFI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on May 19, 2003

Q
What is the dividend yield for Keller Manufacturing (OTCPK:KMFI)?
A

Keller Manufacturing has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Keller Manufacturing (KMFI) was $0.02 and was paid out next on May 19, 2003.

