KINETIKO ENERGY LTD by KINETIKO ENERGY LTD, Stock (OTC:KKOEF), Dividends

KINETIKO ENERGY LTD by KINETIKO ENERGY LTD, issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash KINETIKO ENERGY LTD by KINETIKO ENERGY LTD, generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.