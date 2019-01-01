QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.5K
Div / Yield
0.36/3.05%
52 Wk
8.71 - 16
Mkt Cap
6B
Payout Ratio
12.61
Open
-
P/E
6.92
EPS
8.1
Shares
507.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Koc Holding is a Turkish conglomerate. The group's businesses operate in the energy refining, fuel distribution, liquefied petroleum gas distribution, power generation, natural gas, automotive, automotive retailing, farm tractors, defense, white goods, consumer electronics, air conditioning, banking, leasing, REIT, factoring, brokerage, asset-management, consumer finance, food production, food production distribution, do-it-yourself retailing, tourism, marina operations, information technology, and ship and yacht construction industries. The largest segment by sales is energy, containing the fuel distribution, refining, and power generation businesses.

Koc Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Koc Holding (KHOLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koc Holding (OTCPK: KHOLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Koc Holding's (KHOLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koc Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Koc Holding (KHOLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Koc Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Koc Holding (KHOLY)?

A

The stock price for Koc Holding (OTCPK: KHOLY) is $11.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:15:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koc Holding (KHOLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 3, 2011 to stockholders of record on April 14, 2011.

Q

When is Koc Holding (OTCPK:KHOLY) reporting earnings?

A

Koc Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Koc Holding (KHOLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koc Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Koc Holding (KHOLY) operate in?

A

Koc Holding is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.