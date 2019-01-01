Koc Holding is a Turkish conglomerate. The group's businesses operate in the energy refining, fuel distribution, liquefied petroleum gas distribution, power generation, natural gas, automotive, automotive retailing, farm tractors, defense, white goods, consumer electronics, air conditioning, banking, leasing, REIT, factoring, brokerage, asset-management, consumer finance, food production, food production distribution, do-it-yourself retailing, tourism, marina operations, information technology, and ship and yacht construction industries. The largest segment by sales is energy, containing the fuel distribution, refining, and power generation businesses.