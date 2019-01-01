|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (ARCA: KEUA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF.
There is no analysis for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF
The stock price for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (ARCA: KEUA) is $36.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF.
KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF.
KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.