QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/357.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.48 - 19.85
Mkt Cap
699M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.69
Shares
54.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 2:30PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 1:06PM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 11:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 11:51AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 2:13PM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 4:08PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Chinook Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. The products of the company are focused on rare, severe chronic kidney disorders.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chinook Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chinook Therapeutics's (KDNY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) was reported by Wedbush on January 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting KDNY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.75% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)?

A

The stock price for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) is $12.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chinook Therapeutics.

Q

When is Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) reporting earnings?

A

Chinook Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chinook Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) operate in?

A

Chinook Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.