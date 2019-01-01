|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chinook Therapeutics’s space includes: Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN), Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR), Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN).
The latest price target for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) was reported by Wedbush on January 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting KDNY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.75% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) is $12.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Chinook Therapeutics.
Chinook Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Chinook Therapeutics.
Chinook Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.