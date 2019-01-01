ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
KBS Growth & Income REIT
(OTCPK:KBSG)
Last update: 7:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8M / 10.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.99
Total Float-

KBS Growth & Income REIT (OTC:KBSG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KBS Growth & Income REIT reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KBS Growth & Income REIT using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

KBS Growth & Income REIT Questions & Answers

Q
When is KBS Growth & Income REIT (OTCPK:KBSG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for KBS Growth & Income REIT

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KBS Growth & Income REIT (OTCPK:KBSG)?
A

There are no earnings for KBS Growth & Income REIT

Q
What were KBS Growth & Income REIT’s (OTCPK:KBSG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for KBS Growth & Income REIT

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.