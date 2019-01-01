QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.67
Shares
88.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kabel Deutschland is a triple play cable network operator and holding company. Its primary revenue segments are TV Business and Internet and Phone Business. The TV Business segment offers subscribers basic cable- and premium-TV products. Revenue is generated through monthly subscription fees. The Internet and Phone business is primarily involved with providing broadband Internet as well as fixed-line and mobile phone services. Like the TV Business segment, revenue is earned through monthly subscription fees. The company's infrastructure comes in the form of hybrid fibre coaxial cables. Kabel Deustchland is majority owned by Vodafone and generates the majority of its revenue in Germany.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kabel Deutschland Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kabel Deutschland Holding (KBDHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kabel Deutschland Holding (OTCEM: KBDHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kabel Deutschland Holding's (KBDHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kabel Deutschland Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Kabel Deutschland Holding (KBDHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kabel Deutschland Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Kabel Deutschland Holding (KBDHF)?

A

The stock price for Kabel Deutschland Holding (OTCEM: KBDHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kabel Deutschland Holding (KBDHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kabel Deutschland Holding.

Q

When is Kabel Deutschland Holding (OTCEM:KBDHF) reporting earnings?

A

Kabel Deutschland Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kabel Deutschland Holding (KBDHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kabel Deutschland Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Kabel Deutschland Holding (KBDHF) operate in?

A

Kabel Deutschland Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.