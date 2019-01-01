Kabel Deutschland is a triple play cable network operator and holding company. Its primary revenue segments are TV Business and Internet and Phone Business. The TV Business segment offers subscribers basic cable- and premium-TV products. Revenue is generated through monthly subscription fees. The Internet and Phone business is primarily involved with providing broadband Internet as well as fixed-line and mobile phone services. Like the TV Business segment, revenue is earned through monthly subscription fees. The company's infrastructure comes in the form of hybrid fibre coaxial cables. Kabel Deustchland is majority owned by Vodafone and generates the majority of its revenue in Germany.