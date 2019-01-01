ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kimball International
(NASDAQ:KBAL)
8.505
0.005[0.06%]
Last update: 12:58PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.45 - 8.61
52 Week High/Low7.51 - 14.3
Open / Close8.5 / -
Float / Outstanding35.6M / 36.8M
Vol / Avg.120K / 189.6K
Mkt Cap313.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.36
Div / Yield0.36/4.24%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.17
Total Float35.6M

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL), Dividends

Kimball International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kimball International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.88%

Annual Dividend

$0.36

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kimball International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kimball International (KBAL) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Kimball International (KBAL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Kimball International ($KBAL) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Kimball International (KBAL) shares by June 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Kimball International (KBAL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Kimball International (KBAL) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.09

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)?
A

The most current yield for Kimball International (KBAL) is 4.57% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.