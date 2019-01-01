QQQ
Karo Pharma AB is a healthcare corporation. It is primarily engaged in the business activity of developing and marketing products to pharmacies and directly to the healthcare sector. The trademarks of the firm are BabySlide, Ibux, Paracet, Plantur 39, Vagisan, Triolif, Dosett, Allevo, Mabs compression, and Swereco. The projects of the companies are RORgamma; Multiple sclerosis and cancer; and T268A common cold spray. It operates in the segment of research and development for drug discovery. The company carries its business operations in Sweden and internationally, of which the majority of the revenue is generated from Sweden and Norway.

Karo Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Karo Pharma (KARBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Karo Pharma (OTCPK: KARBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Karo Pharma's (KARBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Karo Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Karo Pharma (KARBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Karo Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Karo Pharma (KARBF)?

A

The stock price for Karo Pharma (OTCPK: KARBF) is $5.76 last updated Tue Mar 30 2021 17:39:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Karo Pharma (KARBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Karo Pharma.

Q

When is Karo Pharma (OTCPK:KARBF) reporting earnings?

A

Karo Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Karo Pharma (KARBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Karo Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Karo Pharma (KARBF) operate in?

A

Karo Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.