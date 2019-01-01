Karo Pharma AB is a healthcare corporation. It is primarily engaged in the business activity of developing and marketing products to pharmacies and directly to the healthcare sector. The trademarks of the firm are BabySlide, Ibux, Paracet, Plantur 39, Vagisan, Triolif, Dosett, Allevo, Mabs compression, and Swereco. The projects of the companies are RORgamma; Multiple sclerosis and cancer; and T268A common cold spray. It operates in the segment of research and development for drug discovery. The company carries its business operations in Sweden and internationally, of which the majority of the revenue is generated from Sweden and Norway.