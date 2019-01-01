QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1K
Div / Yield
4.11/4.67%
52 Wk
79.75 - 142.36
Mkt Cap
16.9B
Payout Ratio
54.01
Open
-
P/E
23.66
EPS
508
Shares
192.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kaspi.kz JSC is the payment, marketplace, and Fintech ecosystem in Kazakhstan. The firm provides interconnected technologically advanced, seamless and products and services that help people to pay, shop, and manage its finances. Its operating segment includes Marketplace; Payments and FinTech. The company generates maximum revenue from the FinTech segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kaspi.kz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaspi.kz (KAKZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaspi.kz (OTCPK: KAKZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kaspi.kz's (KAKZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kaspi.kz.

Q

What is the target price for Kaspi.kz (KAKZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kaspi.kz

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaspi.kz (KAKZF)?

A

The stock price for Kaspi.kz (OTCPK: KAKZF) is $88 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:01:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaspi.kz (KAKZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kaspi.kz.

Q

When is Kaspi.kz (OTCPK:KAKZF) reporting earnings?

A

Kaspi.kz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kaspi.kz (KAKZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaspi.kz.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaspi.kz (KAKZF) operate in?

A

Kaspi.kz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.