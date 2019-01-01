JRSIS Health Care (OTC:JRSS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$15.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of JRSIS Health Care using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
JRSIS Health Care Questions & Answers
When is JRSIS Health Care (OTCQB:JRSS) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for JRSIS Health Care
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for JRSIS Health Care (OTCQB:JRSS)?
There are no earnings for JRSIS Health Care
What were JRSIS Health Care’s (OTCQB:JRSS) revenues?
There are no earnings for JRSIS Health Care
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.