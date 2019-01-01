QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Jounce Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. The company primarily operates only in the United States. The company have developed a suite of integrated technologies that comprise Translational Science Platform, enabling it to comprehensively interrogate the cellular and molecular composition of tumors.

Jounce Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jounce Therapeutics's (JNCE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) was reported by Cowen & Co. on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JNCE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)?

A

The stock price for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) is $7.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jounce Therapeutics.

Q

When is Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) reporting earnings?

A

Jounce Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jounce Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) operate in?

A

Jounce Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.