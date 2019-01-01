J.Jill (NYSE:JILL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 8
EPS Estimate
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$142M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$145.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of J.Jill using advanced sorting and filters.
J.Jill Questions & Answers
When is J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) reporting earnings?
J.Jill (JILL) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 22, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)?
The Actual EPS was $1.45, which hit the estimate of $1.45.
What were J.Jill’s (NYSE:JILL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $181.4M, which beat the estimate of $179.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.