James Hardie is the world leader in fibre cement products, accounting for roughly 90% of all fibre cement building materials sold in the U.S. It has nine manufacturing plants in eight U.S. states and five across Asia-Pacific. Fibre cement competes with vinyl, wood, and engineered wood products with superior durability and moisture-, fire-, and termite-resistant qualities. The firm is a highly focused single-product company based on primary demand growth, cost-efficient production, and continual innovation of its differentiated range. With saturation of the North American market in sight, the acquisition of Fermacell in early 2018, Europe's leading fibre gypsum manufacturer, will provide Hardie with a subsequent avenue of growth.

Analyst Ratings

James Hardie Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy James Hardie Industries (JHIUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of James Hardie Industries (OTCPK: JHIUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are James Hardie Industries's (JHIUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for James Hardie Industries.

Q

What is the target price for James Hardie Industries (JHIUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for James Hardie Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for James Hardie Industries (JHIUF)?

A

The stock price for James Hardie Industries (OTCPK: JHIUF) is $33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:43:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does James Hardie Industries (JHIUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for James Hardie Industries.

Q

When is James Hardie Industries (OTCPK:JHIUF) reporting earnings?

A

James Hardie Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is James Hardie Industries (JHIUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for James Hardie Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does James Hardie Industries (JHIUF) operate in?

A

James Hardie Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.