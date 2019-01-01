ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
James Hardie Industries
(OTCPK:JHIUF)
24.15
00
Last update: 2:32PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.15 - 40
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 445.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.6K
Mkt Cap10.8B
P/E23.45
50d Avg. Price24.75
Div / Yield0.4/1.66%
Payout Ratio38.83
EPS0.12
Total Float-

James Hardie Industries (OTC:JHIUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

James Hardie Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$968.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of James Hardie Industries using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

James Hardie Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is James Hardie Industries (OTCPK:JHIUF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for James Hardie Industries

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for James Hardie Industries (OTCPK:JHIUF)?
A

There are no earnings for James Hardie Industries

Q
What were James Hardie Industries’s (OTCPK:JHIUF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for James Hardie Industries

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.