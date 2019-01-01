Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) was reported by China Renaissance on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.07 expecting JG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 283.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) was provided by China Renaissance, and Aurora Mobile initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Aurora Mobile, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Aurora Mobile was filed on October 18, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 18, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Aurora Mobile (JG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.07. The current price Aurora Mobile (JG) is trading at is $1.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
